4 Shares EMAIL PRINT 'Human Computer' Shakuntala Devi's Birth Anniversary Today; Know More About The Math Genius New Delhi: Late Shakuntala Devi was known for her ability to make complex mental calculations. Born on November 4, 1929 in Bangalore, she hailed from a humble family. Shakuntala Devi's father - who had rebelled against his orthodox family's wish that he join a circus rather than become a temple priest - was a circus performer who performed trapeze, tightrope and cannonball shows. Her father discovered her calculation abilities while she was playing cards with him. She won the game by simply memorising the cards. At that point in time, she was all of three.



When she turned six, Shakuntala Devi demonstrated her calculation skills in her first major public performance at the University of Mysore. Two years later, she also showcased her talent at Annamalai University.



She extracted the 23rd root of a 201-digit number mentally in the year 1977. Shakuntala Devi demonstrated the multiplication of two 13-digit numbers 7,686,369,774,870 x 2,465,099,745,779 picked at random by the Computer Department of Imperial College, London on June 18, 1980 in just 28 seconds.



She could also tell the day of the week of any given date in the last century spontaneously.



Guinness Book of World Records



Shakuntala Devi made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for her great ability and authored a number of books including 'Fun with Numbers', 'Astrology for You', 'Puzzles to Puzzle You', and 'Mathablit'.



Shakuntala Devi died on April 21, 2013 in Bangalore. She was hospitalised a couple of weeks ago before her death for critical respiratory problems, Shivadev said. "She developed heart and kidney problems later.



The google doodle celebrated her 84th birthday through an animated doodle that featured a calculator screen with a digital sketch of her, literally representing her "human computer" title on November 4, 2013.



Books By Shakuntala Devi



Shakuntala Devi also wrote books on numbers, mathematics and homosexuality. Astrology for you, Book of numbers, Figuring: The joy of numbers, In the wonderland of numbers, Mathability: Awaken the math genius in your child, More puzzles to puzzle you, Puzzles to puzzle you, Super memory: It can be yours and The world of homosexuals are some of her works.



