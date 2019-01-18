Specialised And Minority Institutions Exempted From 10% EWS Reservation

8 'specialised' institutions along with minority educational establishments are excempted from new law

In an office memo sent to the heads of higher education regulators, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has kept 8 institutions, which have research, national and strategic importance, out of the ambit of the new 10 per cent reservation scheme for economically backward in the general category. The memo also said the new law would not apply to the minority educational institutions manifested by the Constitution of India. The ministry on Thursday directed Central Educational Institutions to implement the quota for EWSs from the academic year 2019-20 onwards.

Following are the specialised institutions kept out of the ambit of the new 10 per cent reservation:

1. Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai and its constituent units

2. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai.

3. North-Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science, Shillong.

4. National Brain Research Centre, Manesar, Gurgaon.

5. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bangalore.

6. Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad

7. Space Physics Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram.

8. Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun.

"The reservations shall be provided to EWSs for admission in Central Educational Institutions, (as defined in clause (d) of section (2) of The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006) from the academic year 2019-20 onwards," the HRD memo said.

"The above reservation would not be applicable to the 8 institutions of excellence, research institutions, institutions of national & strategic importance as specified in the Schedule to The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006, as amended from time to time, and appended to this OM, and to the minority educational institutions referred to in clause (1) of article 30 of the Constitution," the memo said.

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, providing for 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category was passed by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session.

President Ram Nath Kovind has since given his assent to the bill.

Uttar Pradesh today became the third state after Gujarat and Jharkhand to approve the legislation which has to be ratified by at least half the state Assemblies in the country.

Click here for more Education News