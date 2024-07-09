HLL Recruitment 2024: Application Process Begins for 1217 Posts, Apply By July 17

These positions are offered on a fixed-term contract basis based on candidates' diverse experience levels and educational backgrounds.
The official notification reads: "Please visit www.lifecarehll.com/careers. The last date for submission of applications by Post / Email / Company Website / Naukri is on or before July 17. To apply by post or email, please download the blank application from our website and send the filled application along with required qualification, experience, and other necessary documents by post to DGM (HR) at the below-mentioned address, marking 'THE POST APPLIED for ...' on the envelope. Candidates can also scan and send the applications through email to hrmarketing@lifecarehll.com."
HLL Recruitment 2024: Post and Gross Salary
- Assistant Dialysis Technician: Rs 24,219
- Junior Dialysis Technician: Rs 29,808
- Dialysis Technician: Rs 35,397
- Senior Dialysis Technician: Rs 53,096
- Admin Assistant: Rs 29,808
- Accounts Officer: Rs 47,507
- Project Coordinator: Rs 47,507
- Centre Manager: Rs 47,507
- Accountant cum Statistical Investigator: Rs 47,507
HLL Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Applicants must be 37 years old or younger as of July 12, 2024, to be eligible.
HLL Lifecare Limited, formerly Hindustan Latex Limited, is a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. It is a leading manufacturer and marketer of contraceptive, pharmaceutical, and healthcare products and is a Government of India Enterprise with seven manufacturing units and marketing offices.