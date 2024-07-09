HLL Recruitment 2024: Application Process Begins for 1217 Posts, Apply By July 17

HLL Recruitment 2024: Hindustan Latex Limited Lifecare Limited (formerly Hindustan Latex Limited) has started accepting applications for 1217 positions such as Project Coordinator, Admin Assistant, Centre Manager, Accounts Officer and others.

These positions are offered on a fixed-term contract basis based on candidates' diverse experience levels and educational backgrounds.

The official notification reads: "Please visit www.lifecarehll.com/careers. The last date for submission of applications by Post / Email / Company Website / Naukri is on or before July 17. To apply by post or email, please download the blank application from our website and send the filled application along with required qualification, experience, and other necessary documents by post to DGM (HR) at the below-mentioned address, marking 'THE POST APPLIED for ...' on the envelope. Candidates can also scan and send the applications through email to hrmarketing@lifecarehll.com."

HLL Recruitment 2024: Post and Gross Salary

Assistant Dialysis Technician: Rs 24,219

Junior Dialysis Technician: Rs 29,808

Dialysis Technician: Rs 35,397

Senior Dialysis Technician: Rs 53,096

Admin Assistant: Rs 29,808

Accounts Officer: Rs 47,507

Project Coordinator: Rs 47,507

Centre Manager: Rs 47,507

Accountant cum Statistical Investigator: Rs 47,507

HLL Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants must be 37 years old or younger as of July 12, 2024, to be eligible.

HLL Lifecare Limited, formerly Hindustan Latex Limited, is a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. It is a leading manufacturer and marketer of contraceptive, pharmaceutical, and healthcare products and is a Government of India Enterprise with seven manufacturing units and marketing offices.