Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 To Be Released Soon

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 results in May. However, the board has not yet issued any official notification regarding the exact date and time of the result announcement. Students will be able to check their results on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org, once released. They will need to enter their login credentials to access the results.

To qualify for the exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Candidates are advised to visit the official HPBOSE website regularly for updates on result declarations and other important announcements.

The board exams were conducted between March and April 2026 across multiple centres in the state, with over 1.84 lakh students appearing for the examinations.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE: hpbose.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025" or "Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025"

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. The Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference