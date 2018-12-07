Himachal 'Fast Emerging' As Education Hub, Says CM

Himachal 'Fast Emerging' As Education Hub: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday said the hill-state was "fast emerging" as an education hub. Announcing the construction of two new buildings at the Government Degree College campus in Una, Thakur said the government will think about developing the institution as a regional centre.

"Himachal Pradesh is fast emerging as an education hub in the country," said Mr. Thakur as he presided over the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the college.

On the occasion, he urged the teachers, parents and students to join hands to curb the menace of drug abuse.

"The growing tendency of drug abuse, particularly amongst the youth is a matter of concern," he said.

Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of a mini Secretariat in Una, an administrative block of Police Lines in Jhalera and a National Career Service Centre for differently abled persons.

