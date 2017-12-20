Haryana To Upgrade Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas As Higher Secondary Schools The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Haryana will soon be upgraded into higher secondary schools.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Haryana To Upgrade Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas Chandigarh: The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Haryana will soon be upgraded into higher secondary schools. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar issued the order while presiding over the seventh meeting of General Council of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) of Haryana School Shiksha Priyojna Parishad here today, an official release said.



Mr Khattar directed the officials to provide all the facilities and infrastructure necessary for the upgrade.



"He directed that science stream should also be introduced in KGBVs once they are upgraded upto the 12th standard," the release said.



KGBVs are upper primary residential schools for girls from SC, ST, OBC categories besides other minority and disadvantaged sections of society. The scheme was introduced in 2004 under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan program.



The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has approved 36 KGBVs for 36 Educational Backward Blocks in the state.



Out of these, 31 are functional in residential mode of which eight KGBVs had been upgraded to Secondary level under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), the release said.



During the meeting, Mr Khattar underlined the need for creating, introducing and organising more innovations and activities to inspire students.



