Haryana HSSC TGT 2024 Final Result Out, Check Details

Haryana HSSC TGT Result 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final results for the recruitment of 7,471 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The official notification reads: "While due care has been taken in preparing and uploading the result, the possibility of any inadvertent/technical error cannot be ruled out. The Commission reserves the right to rectify the same later on."

Haryana HSSC TGT 2024: Steps To Check Result

Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) at hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Result" section.

Find "Declaration of Final Result for the various posts of TGT (ROH & Mewat Cadre) against Advt. No. 2/2023 under various categories of Elementary Education Department, Haryana" and click on Download

Check your roll number on the list

Take a printout for future reference

Educational Requirements

Hindi/Sanskrit must be one of the subjects in Matriculation or higher education.

Must have a certificate from the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) or School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) relevant to the subject for the position.

Age Limit

Between 18 and 42 years.

Pay Scale

Rs 9300-34800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600

Haryana HSSC TGT 2024: Exam Pattern

The question paper will be in both English and Hindi. The exam will be offline (OMR-based) for TGT posts, with no negative marking for wrong answers. There will be 100 questions, each worth 0.95 marks. You must choose at least one option for each question. If you're unsure and need extra time, you'll get 5 additional minutes to mark your answer. The total exam time is 105 minutes. If you leave any question unanswered, 0.95 marks will be deducted for each unattempted question.