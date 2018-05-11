Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year Result Declared D.El.Ed. first year result has been declared by Haryana School Education Board. Results have also been declared for candidates who re-appeared for D.Ed. first, second, third and fourth semester exams.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: D.El.Ed. first year result has been declared by Haryana School Education Board. Results have also been declared for candidates who re-appeared for D.Ed. first, second, third and fourth semester exams. The exams were held in January 2018. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of the board at bseh.org.in. Results are also available on the mobile apps.



For the D.El.Ed 2016 students the performance sheet of the students will be sent to their respective log in ID. Likewise students of D.Ed. 2015 can also check official documents in support of their result in the official login portal.



On the other hand, D.El.Ed. re-appear exam will be held in July 2018. Students can register for it from May 16, 2018 till May 25, 2018. Students who miss the registration deadline, can also register by paying fine. Re appear forms along with late fees can be submitted till June 11, 2018.



