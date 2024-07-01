Harvard Academy Offers 80,000 US Dollars Stipend To Global Scholars, Check Details

The Harvard Academy for International and Area Studies has announced the opening of applications for its Academy Scholars Programme. This initiative targets recent PhD recipients and doctoral candidates in the social sciences, focusing on those whose research covers comparative, transnational, or domestic issues beyond the United States and Canada. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their application by visiting the official website. The application process began on June 7, with a deadline set for September 20, 2024.

The programme supports scholars whose work spans traditional disciplinary boundaries and demonstrates excellence in both social science disciplines and regional expertise.

Fellowship Grants:

Academy Scholars receive a two-year, in-residence postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The fellowship includes a substantial financial stipend of $80,000 (Rs 66.74) annually and research assistance, enabling scholars to pursue significant research projects.

Scholars are mentored by Harvard Academy Senior Scholars, a group of faculty members committed to guiding the Academy Scholars.

Eligibility:

Eligibility for the program requires applicants to have received their PhD or comparable doctoral degree within two years of the August 1, 2025 start date. Advanced doctoral candidates must provide degree conferral documentation by June 30, 2025. Individuals who hold or have completed another Harvard postdoctoral fellowship are ineligible.

Each year, the programme appoints five to six Academy Scholars for two-year terms, with the option for a one-time leave of up to 12 months between the first and second years to accept or continue a tenure-track teaching position. Scholars are not allowed to accept additional funding or awards during their appointment.

Application Process:

The application process requires submission of a curriculum vitae, research proposal (maximum 2000 words), scholarly writing sample, PhD program transcript, and three letters of recommendation. All application materials must be submitted online by September 20. Incomplete applications will be disadvantaged during the selection process, which begins immediately after the deadline. Awards will be announced in December 2024.

Detailed application instructions and access to the online submission portal are available on the Harvard Academy's website.