Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Gujarat Board Exam Results 2024: The SSC examinations were held from March 11 to March 22.

Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be announced soon. The answer sheets evaluation work has been completed. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to release the results in the last week of April or the first week of May.

Candidates can access the results by visiting the official website bseb.org once they are out by using their roll numbers/registration numbers.

The official dates regarding the results will be confirmed by the board officials. Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the results will be released a month earlier this time.

The Gujarat Board had conducted the SSC examinations from March 11 to March 22. The GSEB SSC results are expected to be declared in May as per last year's trends.

GSEB SSC Result 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website gseb.org.

Log in using their roll numbers/registration numbers.

Click on the GSEB 10th Result 2024 link.

The GSEB mark sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Check and download your results for further need.

The mark sheet will contain candidates' Roll Numbers, Names, Subject-wise number, Total marks, and Qualification status.