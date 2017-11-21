Great Lakes Chennai To Host NASMEI International Marketing Conference In December Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of India's premier B School is all set to host the 11th Great Lakes NASMEI (North American Society for Marketing Education in India) International Marketing Conference on December 22 and 23, 2017.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT Great Lakes Chennai To Host NASMEI Marketing Conference In December Chennai: Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of India's premier B School is all set to host the 11th Great Lakes NASMEI (North American Society for Marketing Education in India) International Marketing Conference on December 22 and 23, 2017. NASMEI is an annual Marketing conference held at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, organized by the Kotler-Srinivasan Center for Research in Marketing.



In the past, the conference has had presentations by professors and doctoral students from leading schools in U.S.A., India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, France and Hong Kong; approximately half from U.S.A. and other countries and the other half from India.



This year's conference has attracted more than 100 entries from all the top schools in India like ISB & IIMs, and global entries from Australia, Hong Kong, Italy USA, & UK. The entries also feature several areas of marketing: consumer behavior, modelling, strategy, services, IMC to name a few.



Dr. Priya Raghubir, Dean Abraham L. Gitlow Professor of Business, Professor of Marketing from New York University Stern School of Business, New York will be the Key note speaker for the conference.



The conference has two stand out features - Doctoral Workshop and Research Grant Competition.



The workshop is on research methods for doctoral students (PhD/ FPM/ Exec PhD/ Exec FPM or equivalent) and will be organized from 19th - 21st December, prior to the conference.



The content of this workshop would be unique and for the most part, the material covered in this programme are not covered in Indian B-school FPM/PhD curricula. The workshop will be conducted by Dr. Priya and Dr Ana Valenzuela (City University of New York).



For the first time, there will also be a research grant competition, as a part of the conference, to encourage top quality research in India. The best proposal would be awarded Rs. 1 lakh. The second and the third best proposals would be awarded Rs. 50000 each. Besides monetary grant, top five proposals will be presented during the conference. This will be evaluated by three research scholars from the USA -Rajeev Batra (Michigan), Raj Sethuraman (SMU), and Srinivas Durvasula (Marquette).



Click here for more



Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of India's premier B School is all set to host the 11th Great Lakes NASMEI (North American Society for Marketing Education in India) International Marketing Conference on December 22 and 23, 2017. NASMEI is an annual Marketing conference held at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, organized by the Kotler-Srinivasan Center for Research in Marketing.In the past, the conference has had presentations by professors and doctoral students from leading schools in U.S.A., India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, France and Hong Kong; approximately half from U.S.A. and other countries and the other half from India.This year's conference has attracted more than 100 entries from all the top schools in India like ISB & IIMs, and global entries from Australia, Hong Kong, Italy USA, & UK. The entries also feature several areas of marketing: consumer behavior, modelling, strategy, services, IMC to name a few.Dr. Priya Raghubir, Dean Abraham L. Gitlow Professor of Business, Professor of Marketing from New York University Stern School of Business, New York will be the Key note speaker for the conference.The conference has two stand out features - Doctoral Workshop and Research Grant Competition.The workshop is on research methods for doctoral students (PhD/ FPM/ Exec PhD/ Exec FPM or equivalent) and will be organized from 19th - 21st December, prior to the conference.The content of this workshop would be unique and for the most part, the material covered in this programme are not covered in Indian B-school FPM/PhD curricula. The workshop will be conducted by Dr. Priya and Dr Ana Valenzuela (City University of New York).For the first time, there will also be a research grant competition, as a part of the conference, to encourage top quality research in India. The best proposal would be awarded Rs. 1 lakh. The second and the third best proposals would be awarded Rs. 50000 each. Besides monetary grant, top five proposals will be presented during the conference. This will be evaluated by three research scholars from the USA -Rajeev Batra (Michigan), Raj Sethuraman (SMU), and Srinivas Durvasula (Marquette).Click here for more Education News