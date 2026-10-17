Government Warehousing Company Opens Hiring For Multiple Posts, Check Details Here

CWC Recruitment 2026: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) recruitment notification 2026 has been released for 327 vacancies across Assistant Manager and Junior Executive posts. Along with the notification, the registration link has also been activated on the official website, cwceportal.com for candidates to fill out the recruitment form. The last date to apply is November 15, 2026.

Before applying for the recruitment, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria properly for successful registration. The recruitment includes a total of six Assistant Manager posts and two Junior Executive posts. As per the released notification, the CWC exam date will be announced later.

Candidates applying for the CWC recruitment 2026 are advised to keep the following documents ready at the time of form filling. The documents include recent passport-size photograph, scanned signature, left thumb impression and handwritten declaration.

CWC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Candidates can check the vacancies distributed among the Assistant Manager posts and Junior Executive below:

Assistant Manager (General): 70

Assistant Manager (Technical): 60

Assistant Manager (Finance): 10

Assistant Manager (Engineering)- Civil: 22

Assistant Manager (Engineering)- Electrical: 5

Assistant Manager (Engineering)- Mechanical: 5

Junior Executive (General): 78

Junior Executive (Technical): 78

Click here to read detailed notification

The selection procedure differs according to the posts. For Assistant Manager post, candidates will have to appear for online examination, document verification and interview, whereas for Junior Executive post selection process entails online examinations and document verification.

Check Out the Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria below.

-For Assistant Manager (General) post candidates are required to complete a two-year postgraduate degree or postgraduate diploma in any discipline.

-As for Assistant Manager (Technical) posts, applicants are required to complete Bachelor's in Technology or Bachelor's in Engineering in agriculture, food etc.

Nationality

To be eligible for the exam a candidate must be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan or a Tibetan Refugee.

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Application Fee

Candidates should check the category-wise registration fee in the table below:

Category of Candidates Application Fee Intimation Fee Total SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Serviceman and Women candidates NIL Rs 500 Rs 500 Other candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR)/EWS and OBC category

Rs 850 Rs 500 Rs 1,350

As per the official notification the admit card will be released 21 days before the examination date. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for upcoming updates.

