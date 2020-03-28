Government Makes Kendriya Vidyalaya Premises Available For COVID-19 Isolation Campus

MHRD has directed KVs to make their premises available for COVID-19 isolation campus

After allowing to set up temporary medical facility/quarantine campuss for isolation in Navodaya Vidyalayas, the Minister for Human Resource Development, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has directed Kendriya Vidyalayas to provide their buildings to local administration for temporary housing of suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Minister also tweeted about the decision and said that Kendriya Vidyalaya premises will be made available upon request to set up quarantine facility.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will allow the use of classrooms of KV School buildings upon receiving a formal request from any Defence Authority or District Administration, the Dy. Commissioner/I/C Dy. Commissioner/ any other senior most officer of region/Principal of KV concerned.

Earlier, campuses of such JNVs which are functioning in permanent buildings and which do not have any student at present, will be utilized for setting up of temporary medical facility or quarantine campus of isolation. JNVs where migrated students are staying are exempted from this order.

MHRD has instructed all educational institutes to remain shut, postpone exams, and use e-learning resources for teaching and assessment purposes. Board exams across the country have been postponed. Education boards that have completed the board exams have suspended the evaluation process and have delayed result declaration. National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed JEE Main April 2020 exam and NEET UG 2020 exam.

Click here for more Education News