The candidate must be currently enrolled in a full time degree program and returning to the program after the completion of the internship

Experience in systems software or algorithms

Excellent implementation skills (C++, Java, Python)

Knowledge of Unix/Linux or Windows environments and APIs

Familiarity with TCP/IP and network programming

Google has invited application form eligible candidates for Software Engineering Internship 2018 programme. The internship is for all such students who are pursuing a B. Tech or M. Tech in computer science or a related technical field and are in their last year of study and will graduate in 2019. Students who are selected for the internship will be provided a competent stipend by the company. The internship will be of 8 to 12 weeks.The internship duration will be from April to July 2018. The last date to apply for the internship is December 26, 2017.Students who are selected for the internship will be assigned specific responsibilities which would vary by project area.Apart from the educational qualification, there are certain preferred qualifications for the candidates who apply for the internship. The preferred qualifications are:The application for internship can be filled on Internshala. This past year AICTE and APSSDC have signed MoU with Internshala with an aim to provide internships to and training to college students.