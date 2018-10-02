One Out Of Three Teens Is Bullied Worldwide: UNESCO Report

Boys experience slightly higher rates of bullying than girls overall, says the UNESCO report

Almost one-third of young teens worldwide have recently experienced bullying, according to data released for the first time by the Global School Health Survey (GSHS) by UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS). The new data show that bullying affects children everywhere, across all regions and countries of different income levels. The data were collected from in-school surveys that track the physical and emotional health of youth.

The GSHS focuses on children aged 13 to 17 years in low-income regions, said a press release from UNESCO.

The GSHS is a collaborative surveillance project designed to help countries measure and assess the behavioural risk factors and protective factors in 10 key areas among young people aged 13 to 17 years.

UNESCO or United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations, statement also said it will release a short report on October 8, 2018, looking deeper at a large number of international data sources on bullying and other forms of school violence, and revealing trends in prevalence over time.

A full version of the report, available in January 2019, will present an analysis of effective national responses to school violence and bullying through country case studies.

The main takeaways of the data

One-third of youth globally experience bullying in school.

Boys experience slightly higher rates of bullying than girls overall, but in countries where bullying is most pervasive, girls are more vulnerable.

Low socio-economic status is the main predictor of whether young teens in wealthy countries will experience bullying in schools.

Immigrant youth in wealthy countries are more likely to experience bullying in schools than locally-born youth.

Click here for more Education News