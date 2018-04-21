'Geneo', A Digital Learning Platform Launched In Delhi IL&FS Education & Technology Services Ltd. (IETS) which is the social infrastructure arm of IL&FS Group, announced the Commercial Launch of 'Geneo'.

New Delhi: IL&FS Education & Technology Services Ltd. (IETS) which is the social infrastructure arm of IL&FS Group, announced the Commercial Launch of 'Geneo'. 'Geneo' is a personalized digital learning platform targeting the K-12 segment. The platform has been developed in technical collaboration with Google for Education. Geneo has been very well received amongst its target audience garnering almost 3.5 lakhs users in less than a period of 9 months since its beta launch in June 2017.



Geneo was launched by Prof. Amarendra P. Behera (Ph.D.) Joint Director, NCERT in the presence of Mr. Subir Shukla, Former Educational Quality Advisor, SSA - MHRD, Bani P Dhawan, Country Head, Google For Education, Mr. RCM Reddy, MD & CEO, IETS and other dignitaries. Also present on the occasion were global partners of IETS from Nepal and Bhutan.



Mr Reddy quoted at the event, "For last 20 years, IETS has been working with a single-focus on designing innovative EdTech solutions to improve the learning outcomes for students, well aligned to the IL&FS vision of demonstrating the potential of the private sector in achieving national goals and reaching out to the masses. With a strong belief in simplicity, we focus on making our products Interactive, Portable, Immersive, Technology-driven and Need-based. A fine example of this is our latest offering Geneo, a personalized, curriculum and student-driven online learning platform, providing a complete solution for a child's educational needs."



Geneo uses the app-cloud model to provide digital curated content. It offers round-the-clock remote mentor support and is accessible on mobile phones, laptops, PCs, tablets, and chromebooks. The app-cloud model helps in seamless experience in accessing the content for the student thus enhancing the learning experience. Geneo provides action-based learning to students through LARA approach i.e. Learn concepts, Apply concepts, Revise concepts and Assess learnings



Geneo will complement primary and secondary syllabus of schools to provide seamless quality learning while augmenting delivery capabilities of the educators. Over the longer term, the Geneo platform will be used to develop a life-long-learning pathway for students across the country.



