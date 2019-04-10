Gauhati University B.A. Result Released; Check Here

Gauhati University result has been released on guportal.in and gauhati.ac.in.

Results of BA General and Major 3rd semester examinations held in November 2018 have been released on the official websites of Gauhati University. Controller and Deputy Controllers of Examinations, Gauhati University has released the Gauhati University results on the websites, guportal.in and gauhati.ac.in. The Gauhati University results have been republished with a direct link on this page. The Candidates who are searching for the results may check their results here

Gauhati University result: Direct Link

Candidates who are searching for Gauhati University BA results may click on the links given here:

Gauhati University BA (General) result

Gauhati University BA (Major) result

Gauhati University result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Gauhati University result:

Step one: Go to official website for the university mentioned above.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the result link for your semester and batch.

Step four: Enter your roll code and roll number correctly.

Step five: Submit and check your result. Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

