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GATE 2026 Registration To Begin Soon: Check Application Process, Key Dates And Eligibility

The GAT 2026 exam will be held on July 26, with registration closing on July 24 and admission fee payment by August 3.

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GATE 2026 Registration To Begin Soon: Check Application Process, Key Dates And Eligibility
Candidates who receive scholarships must complete the admission process.
  • Registration for GITAM Admission Test 2026 has begun on apply.gitam.edu
  • Last date to register for GAT 2026 is July 24, and exam is on July 26
  • Candidates must carry a printed e-hall ticket and valid photo ID to the exam
What is the official deadline to pay my admission fees?

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) has started the registration process for the GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2026. Students seeking admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by the university can now submit their applications through the official website, apply.gitam.edu.

According to the university, the last date to register for GAT 2026 is July 24, 2026. The entrance exam will be conducted on July 26, 2026. The interview and result declaration are also scheduled for the same day. Candidates who receive scholarships must complete the admission process and fee payment by August 3, 2026.

How to apply for GAT 2026

Enter the required details:

  • Name, Email address, Mobile number
  • State, Level of study
  • School, Campus
  • Programme you wish to apply for
  • Submit the application form after filling in all information

Applicants will also have to pay the application fee based on the selected campus, programme and discipline. The university has advised candidates to check the "Programme and Fees" section on the official website to know the exact fee applicable to their chosen course.

Important instructions

Candidates appearing for the GAT 2026 examination must carry a printed copy of their e-hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof. Accepted ID proofs include an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID or driving licence.

The university has also asked candidates to reach the examination centre at least 15 minutes before the scheduled test time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. If there is any error or discrepancy in the hall ticket, candidates should immediately contact the university for assistance.

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