GATE 2024: Admit Cards For Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering To Be Out On January 3

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will release the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) on January 3, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of GATE 2024 to download the same.

The engineering entrance exam will be held from February 3 to 11 in two sessions each day - from 9:30am to 12:30pm and from 2:30pm to 5:30pm. The exam is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Civil engineering, computer science, and information technology (CS) exams will have multiple sessions.

Meanwhile, the institute has also activated the links for the mock test for GATE 2024. Candidates can access branch-wise mock tests at the official website. These tests will help the students in exam preparation, allowing them to assess their performance and improve their scores. To avail the free mock tests, candidates need to use the unique credentials generated during registration.

The exam is a conducted to evaluate students and offer them admission in various Master's and Doctoral programs with potential financial aid. The GATE scores are also considered by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for admissions and recruitment processes.