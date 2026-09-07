FT Rankings 2026: IIM Bangalore Tops India In Masters In Management, Ranks 21st Globally

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) ranked 21st in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) 2026 ranking. The institute improved from its 28th position in 2025 and 41st rank in 2024.

Other Indian business schools also secured strong positions in the latest global rankings. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) was ranked 26th worldwide, followed closely by IIM Ahmedabad at the 27th position. XLRI secured the 33rd rank, while IIM Calcutta was placed at 39th globally.

Many other Indian institutes also found a place among the world's top 100 management schools. IIM Kozhikode ranked 54th, IIM Indore secured the 62nd position, and Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon stood at 67th. IIM Lucknow was ranked 72nd, followed by NMIMS Mumbai at 73rd, IIM Udaipur at 83rd, IMI Delhi at 90th and TA Pai Management Institute at 98th.

Check full list here

At the global level, the University of St Gallen in Switzerland continued to hold the top position in the FT Masters in Management 2026 ranking. Nova School of Business and Economics in Portugal secured the second rank, while Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Antai College of Economics and Management in China was placed third.

The latest ranking reflects the growing global reputation of Indian management institutes. In the 2025 edition, IIM Ahmedabad ranked 34th worldwide, while SPJIMR and IIM Calcutta secured the 35th and 41st positions respectively. XLRI ranked 58th, IIM Lucknow 57th, IIM Kozhikode 69th, MDI Gurgaon 72nd, IIM Indore 81st, IIM Udaipur 98th and IMI Delhi 99th.

The FT MiM ranking measures business schools using different parameters inclufing career opportunities after graduation, salary growth, value for money, international exposure, student diversity and sustainability initiatives.