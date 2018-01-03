Four IIFT Students Get Annual Package Of Rs 95 Lakh

"International placements continued to be strong with 31 international roles being offered to our students," IIFT said in a statement.
It said a total of 31 students are placed in international business roles in South America, Thailand, Africa and South-East Asian countries.
British Telecom, DBS, Godrej, Hero MotoCorp, Mother Dairy, Shapoorji Pallonji, Tetra Pak and TVS Motors recruited students for various domains in their international business streams, it added.
