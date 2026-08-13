Flag Code Of India: 5 Rules Students Must Know Before Hoisting Tiranga

The Indian National Flag is a symbol of the country's freedom and pride. Students should know the basic rules for handling the Tiranga and make sure it is always treated with respect. The Flag Code of India lays down rules on how the National Flag should be displayed, handled and disposed of.

What is the Flag Code of India?

The Flag Code of India came into effect on January 26, 2002. It contains rules for the display of the National Flag by citizens, schools, private organisations and government institutions.

The rules have been changed over the years. The Flag Code now allows the National Flag to be made from polyester and machine-made cloth, among other permitted materials.

Rules for displaying the Tiranga

Students should remember a few basic rules while displaying the National Flag. When the flag is placed horizontally, the saffron band should be on top. When it is displayed vertically, the saffron band should be on the right side when viewed by a person facing the flag.

The flag should always be displayed in a position of honour. It should not touch the ground, floor or water and should never be displayed upside down. A flag that is dirty, damaged or torn should not be displayed.

How should the flag be folded?

The Flag Code does not prescribe one particular way to fold the National Flag. However, it should be handled carefully and should not be crumpled or damaged.

Students can place the flag on a clean surface, fold it neatly and keep it in a clean and suitable place.

What to do with a damaged flag?

A damaged or soiled flag should not simply be thrown into a dustbin. The Flag Code says such a flag should be destroyed as a whole and in private.

Burning is the preferred method of disposal, although another method can be used if it maintains the dignity of the National Flag.

Students should also avoid throwing paper flags used during Independence Day or other events on the ground after celebrations.