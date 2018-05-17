Firoz Bakht Ahmed Appointed MANUU Chancellor Mr. Firoz Bakht Ahmed is grandnephew of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, first Education Minister of India.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mr. Firoz Bakht Ahmed succeeds Mr. Zafar Sareshwala. Hyderabad: Firoz Bakht Ahmed, educationist, noted social activist and columnist has been nominated as the Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) for a period of 3 years, said a statement from the varsity.



According to a notification released by the registrar, MANUU today, President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University has appointed Mr. Firoz Bakht as the fifth Chancellor of the University.



Mr. Firoz Bakht succeeds Mr. Zafar Sareshwala.



Mr. Firoz Bakht is grandnephew of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, first Education Minister of India. The University is named after Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a scholar par excellence, a prolific writer, an inimitable orator, a gallant freedom fighter, a visionary of the post independent Indian education system and an architect of technical and scientific education in Independent India.



He is a prolific writer and authored many books in Urdu and Hindi, especially on Children's Literature.



He is also a freelance journalist and columnist. His columns and articles appear regularly in various widely circulated newspapers across India.



Mr. Firoz Bakht was also associated with Madrassa modernisation and Urdu medium schools upliftment.



He was appointed by the courts in various committees/enquiry committees assisting the judicial procedures for prompt justice.



He was also associated with MANUU before its inception in 1997 as foundation panel member.



Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU)



Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is a Central University, established by an Act of Parliament with all India jurisdiction in 1998. The headquarters and main campus of MANUU is in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. It is spread over 200 acres. MANUU is recognized as a major higher education service provider across the remote areas of the country for marginalized and first generation learners of Urdu medium through its regular and distance mode programs.



MANUU commenced with distance education programs in 1998 and consolidated its academic and research base in Urdu medium regular programs in 2004.



Presently, MANUU is in the process of consolidating the existing institutions, while expanding it to reach the unreached through various intervention measures. Further, to meet the rising aspirations of its youth in general and Urdu speaking community in specific, the University is making considerable progress in all fronts of academics, research and governance with specific vision, mission and objectives.



Click here for more



Firoz Bakht Ahmed, educationist, noted social activist and columnist has been nominated as the Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) for a period of 3 years, said a statement from the varsity.According to a notification released by the registrar, MANUU today, President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University has appointed Mr. Firoz Bakht as the fifth Chancellor of the University.Mr. Firoz Bakht succeeds Mr. Zafar Sareshwala.Mr. Firoz Bakht is grandnephew of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, first Education Minister of India. The University is named after Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a scholar par excellence, a prolific writer, an inimitable orator, a gallant freedom fighter, a visionary of the post independent Indian education system and an architect of technical and scientific education in Independent India.He is a prolific writer and authored many books in Urdu and Hindi, especially on Children's Literature.He is also a freelance journalist and columnist. His columns and articles appear regularly in various widely circulated newspapers across India.Mr. Firoz Bakht was also associated with Madrassa modernisation and Urdu medium schools upliftment.He was appointed by the courts in various committees/enquiry committees assisting the judicial procedures for prompt justice.He was also associated with MANUU before its inception in 1997 as foundation panel member.Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is a Central University, established by an Act of Parliament with all India jurisdiction in 1998. The headquarters and main campus of MANUU is in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. It is spread over 200 acres. MANUU is recognized as a major higher education service provider across the remote areas of the country for marginalized and first generation learners of Urdu medium through its regular and distance mode programs.MANUU commenced with distance education programs in 1998 and consolidated its academic and research base in Urdu medium regular programs in 2004. Presently, MANUU is in the process of consolidating the existing institutions, while expanding it to reach the unreached through various intervention measures. Further, to meet the rising aspirations of its youth in general and Urdu speaking community in specific, the University is making considerable progress in all fronts of academics, research and governance with specific vision, mission and objectives.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter