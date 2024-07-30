FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam Schedule Released, Check Details

FIITJEE has announced the schedule FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE), a combined admission and scholarship test for their classroom, integrated school, and live interactive online programs. Students currently in Classes 5 to 11 (going to Classes 6 to 12 in 2025) are eligible to take the exam.

The exam will be held on September 15 and October 6, 2024, in offline, Computer-Based (CBT), or online proctored modes. It will be conducted in online proctored mode on September 22, 23, 27, 28, and October 4 and 5.

Students can register for FTRE by visiting the official website fiitjee.com/ftre or at a nearby FIITJEE center in person. Registration can be done up to two days before the chosen exam date.

The FTRE evaluates students' IQ, analytical skills, aptitude, and current academic potential.

Key Highlights:

FTRE offers students the opportunity to win scholarships worth over Rs 600 crores (a 100% increase from last year) for FIITJEE programs and hostel fees.

The cash scholarship amount has also increased by 50% from last year, totaling over Rs 15 crores this year.

The FTRE provides academic benefits to all students in Classes 5 to 11, empowering their academic journey with a comprehensive 360-degree diagnostic tool and the chance to earn significant scholarships.

Insights For Parents And Students:

Understanding current academic capabilities: It is essential for parents and students to assess the child's current academic capabilities, including aptitude, comprehension skills, analytical skills, and general IQ.

Determining academic inclination for a stream: Discovering the child's subject-wise aptitude early helps in selecting the right stream in Class XI for a successful career.

Discovery through scientifically designed tests: These insights require scientific testing that mirrors national competitive and scholastic exams.

Knowing Academic Standing: Students need to understand their national-level standing for relevant exams, whether they are choosing Engineering, Medicine, Pure Sciences, Law, CA, Fashion, Business, etc.

RL Trikha, Director of FIITJEE Group, stated, "FTRE is not just an admission and scholarship test, but also a tool for accurately gauging a student's academic potential. It sets them on a path for extraordinary growth, helping them evaluate their potential, current capability, and real academic inclinations. I highly recommend every student considering FIITJEE at any stage to take the FTRE for immense early joining academic benefits. This is an opportunity to study in a superior, optimally designed learning environment."

For more information about FTRE, visit the official website fiitjee.com/ftre.