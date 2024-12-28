FET 2024: Applications Invited For Fellowship Entrance Test 2024

National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2024. The exam will be conducted by NBEMS on February 23, 2025 in a computer-based platform at various test centres across the country. The online applications for the test started on December 27, 2024 and will continue till January 16, 2025. The registrations can be filed till 11:55 pm on the last date.

The edit window for making all payment success applications will be available from January 20, 2025 to January 22, 2025. The admit cards for the exam will be released on February 19, 2025. The results for the exam will be announced by March 21, 2025.



Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of NBEMS for detailed information. The details are available on the official website https://natboard.edu.in

Application for FET 2024 can only be submitted online through the website https://natboard.edu.in

FET is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various Fellowship (FNB) courses.

A student can submit FET 2024 application form only once. If a student is found to have submitted more than one application form for FET 2024, NBEMS may issue admit card to the application bearing higher order application number. In an event any unfair practice is detected by NBEMS at any stage of FET - 2024, NBEMS may cancel the candidature of such students and debar them from appearing in any examinations conducted by NBEMS.

Students should ensure before applying for the examination that they possess or likely to possess by December 31, 2024 the degree/provisional pass certificate of MD/MS/DM/MCh/DNB/ DrNB qualification in the eligible specialty duly recognised as per provisions of NMC Act 2019 or an equivalent recognised qualification.