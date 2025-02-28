Candidates interested in applying as Officer in the Indian Army can visit the official website of the Indian Army for detailed information. The following are some of the important FAQs for Officer selection at Indian Army.



Q) My Qualification is B.com/M.com/CA, am I eligible for Army?

It will be considered as graduation/post graduation however where specific subjects are being sought by Recruiting Directorate, such equivalence will not be valid.



Q) Can I apply without Aadhar number?

You may apply, but you are advised to obtain the same at the earliest and update it in your profile for ease in biometric identification during recruitment/selection.



Q) I had qualified in Combined Defence Sevices Examination (CDSE). When is my date of interview?

After the declaration of result by UPSC, the interviews are normally conducted after 45 to 60 days. you can see your SSB interview details on this website.



Q) I am doing 10+2. How can I apply to be an Army Officer?

See the advertisement published by UPSC for National Defence Acadamy (NDA) in Apr/Sep every year and for 10+2 TES Entry in leading news papers in Nov/Dec and May/June every year.



Q) I had given the address of Delhi in the application. Now I shifted to Kanpur?

Check details of your SSB interview on this website. You can download the instructions and report to the concerned Selection Centre. Write an application to the ADG Rtg, Rtg-6, West Block-III, RK Puram, New Delhi regarding change of address.



Q) I met with an accident and my right elbow got hair line cracks. Can I get a second chance?

Send your request along with proof to the Selection Centre from where you got your call. We will give you second chance for interview.



Q) I am having problem in my eye sight. Am I eligible for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview?

The medical standards for joining Armed forces are laid down. They are different for different categories. For details please visit websitewww.joinindianarmy.nic.in .



Q) I haven't received the regular call letter. Now I receive the absentee call up letter and I couldn't attend the interview on the date scheduled. Do you give another date immediately.

No, further date is given after absentee batch. To avoid such eventualities you are advised to visitwww.joinindianarmy.nic.in to see details about SSB interviews well in advance.



Q) The documents of my son were deposited in the College or University. You are telling that he should bring the original documents for the interview. What can we do?

You are advised to get photocopy duly attested by Gazetted Officer while coming for SSB interview. However originals will have to be produced at the time of joining the Academy.



Q) I had deposited my certificates in the counseling centre. As per earlier clarification I approached them to give bonafide certificate and they have denied. What can I do now?

You are advised to get photocopy duly attested by Gazetted Officer while coming for SSB interview. However originals will have to be produced at the time of joining the Academy.



Q) What are the avenue available to me to become officer at intermediate level?

National Defence Acadamy (NDA) and 10+2 TES entries are available. Visit our websitewww.joinindianarmy.nic.in for complete details.



Q) What are the avenues available to me to join army at Graduate level?

Following entries are available

IMA

OTA

NCC Spl Entry Scheme

TGC

UES. For complete details visit our website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.



Q) What are the avenues available to me to join army as a technical graduate?

Technical Graduate course and UES course for Permanent commission and Short Service Commission are available. For details visit websitewww.joinindianarmy.nic.in.



Q) Is there minimum percentage laid down for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Service (CDS) examination?

No, you have to pass your minimum education qualification and appear for the examination conducted by the UPSC.