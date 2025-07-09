Explained: What Is "No Bag Day" In Schools Under National Education Policy 2020

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has introduced "No Bag Day" to make learning more engaging, stress-free, and hands-on. Aimed at students from Grades 6 to 8, the initiative encourages vocational exposure, skill-building, and creative activities by removing textbooks for designated days. It shifts focus from rote learning to real-world application, helping students explore local crafts, develop practical knowledge, and experience education beyond the classroom environment.

What is No Bag Day?

"No Bag Day" is a designated day when students attend school without their usual textbooks and schoolbags. Instead of routine classroom instruction, students participate in experiential learning, vocational training, field visits, and enrichment activities that focus on creativity, collaboration, and life skills.

Key Provisions in NEP 2020 Related To No Bag Days

Bagless Period (Grades 6-8)

All students in Grades 6 to 8 will undergo a 10-day "bagless period" during which they intern with local vocational experts-such as carpenters, gardeners, potters, and artists-for hands-on exposure.

Vocational Exposure (Grades 6-12)

Similar internship opportunities may extend up to Grade 12, including during holidays, to build early vocational and career awareness.

Practice-Based Curriculum

A skill-based, hands-on curriculum for Grades 6 to 8 will be designed by NCERT as part of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2020-21.

Year-Round No Bag Days

Schools will be encouraged to implement periodic "bagless days" throughout the academic year, involving activities such as arts, sports, quizzes, cultural events, and vocational crafts.

Field Visits and Cultural Exposure

Students will be taken to places of historical, cultural, or educational importance to help them connect classroom learning with the outside world.

Reducing the Weight of School Bags

NCERT, SCERTs, and schools are tasked with making curricular and pedagogical changes to reduce the physical burden of schoolbags and textbooks.

How States Are Implementing It

Several states across India have begun implementing No Bag Day in line with NEP 2020. In Delhi, the Directorate of Education has introduced ten "bagless days" annually for students in Grades 6 to 8 in both government and private schools. Madhya Pradesh has mandated one No Bag Day every month in government schools to promote practical learning. Uttar Pradesh is also observing "No School Bag Day" on Saturdays to encourage creative activities and improve student-teacher bonding. Rajasthan has designated Saturdays as "No-Bag Days" for government school students, organising sessions focused on moral values, sports, literature, and health education. In Manipur, No School Bag Day is observed every Saturday for Classes 1 to 8 across government, aided, and private schools.

Other states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and several others are actively proposing, promoting, or implementing policies aimed at reducing the burden of schoolbags and encouraging more engaging and learner-friendly classroom environments.

Beyond the Classroom: A Creative Celebration

In some institutions, No Bag Day has also taken a creative and festive turn. For instance, in a Chennai college, students celebrated the day by bringing everyday household items-like pressure cookers, suitcases, and buckets-instead of schoolbags, symbolising a break from routine and celebrating a lighter, freer approach to education.

Why It Matters

The "No Bag Day" initiative aligns with the broader vision of NEP 2020 by: