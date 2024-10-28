Education Ministry Announces Director Openings At IIITs, Salary Over Rs 2 Lakh

The Education Ministry has announced openings for the positions of Director at several Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) established in Public-Private Partnership mode (IIIT-PPP) across Nagpur, Sri City (Chittoor), Kota, Lucknow, Kottayam, Tiruchirappalli, and Guwahati.

The Director serves as both the academic and administrative head of the institution, requiring a strong background in administration, teaching, and research, with significant experience in PhD research guidance. Candidates must hold a PhD in a relevant field, with an exemplary academic record and at least seven years of experience as a Professor in a recognised educational institution. This experience requirement may be relaxed for outstanding candidates. Applicants should preferably be no older than 60 years.

The position offers a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2,10,000 according to the 7th Pay Commission, along with a Special Allowance of Rs 11,250 and other admissible allowances as per Institute rules.

These IIITs are autonomous institutions funded through partnerships involving the Central Government, state governments, and industry partners. The Director will be appointed based on recommendations from a Search-cum-Selection Committee, which will consider both applications from this advertisement and nominations from esteemed individuals. The appointment will be on a contractual basis for five years or until the candidate reaches 70 years of age, whichever comes first.

Interested candidates can apply online using the application form available at education.gov.in and nitcouncil.org.in. The online application window opens on November 4, 2024, and closes on December 3, 2024, at 11.59pm.

Applicants must upload their Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD degrees and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current employer in the prescribed format by the application deadline. It is crucial to ensure that all information is accurate and complete, as submitted applications cannot be altered or resubmitted. Incomplete applications or those lacking the required certificates will be rejected outright.