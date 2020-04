Education Minister Recommends 'e-PG Pathshala' For Post Graduates

Education Minister has recommended e-PG pathshala platform for post graduate students

Amid the lockdown halt in studies, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has called on post graduate students in the country to take advantage of the e-PG Pathshala platform. The platform which was launched by MHRD offers curriculum-based, interactive e-content in 70 subjects across all disciplines of social sciences, he said.

Calling all Post Graduate students to make the most of high-quality content available on e-PG Pathshala during #lockdown.



It offers curriculum-based, interactive e-content in 70 subjects across all disciplines of social sciences.

Learning awaits: https://t.co/cudm0VjpGEpic.twitter.com/yItmjRDnBd — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 24, 2020

Apart from accessing free e-books and curriculum based e-content, users can also host their e-books on the platform.

Some of the important features of e-PG Pathshala includes e-Adhyayan, UGC MOOCs, and e-Pathya.

e-Adhyayan (e-books) is a vertical of e-Pathshala which has more than 700 e-books for PG courses taught around the country. All the e-books have been derived from e-PG Pathshala courses. The platform also has a facility of video content playlist.

UGC MOOCs is one of the verticals which produces course on PG subjects for SWAYAM platform.

e-Pathya (Offline Access) is another vertical of e-Pathshala which is a software driven course/content package which helps students pursuing higher education (PG level) through distance learning as well as campus learning mode. This vertical also allows offline access to course content.

With the lockdown bringing academic activities to a full stop, MHRD, UGC, and other relevant bodies have been promoting online methods of learning to continue educating students across the country.

UGC had, earlier, in its list of resources for online learning had also recommended e-PG Pathshala which has over 23,000 modules in 70 PG disciplines of Social Sciences, arts, fine arts and humanities, and natural and mathematical sciences.

