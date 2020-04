Education Minister Launches Short Films On COVID-19 Preventive Measures By EFLU

HRD Minister launched short films on COVID-19 Preventive measures by EFLU

The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', on Thursday, launched a short films on preventive awareness campaign against COVID-19 created by the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

The short film has been released on the topics of 'Social Distancing' and 'Washing Hands'. The short films have been shot in multiple languages including English, German, French, Arabic, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Hindi and Telugu.

The HRD Minister launched the short films via social media platform Twitter and expressed his happiness at the initiative taken under University Social Responsibility (USR) scheme.

I'm very happy to launch a short-film awareness campaign of @EFLU_OFFICIAL against COVID-19 under University Social Responsibility (USR) in Hindi, Telugu, English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and a few other languages.

The awareness short films are available on the University's YouTube channel.

The video stars students from the University and each video emphasizes on the practices, social distancing and washing hands, as proven methods to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Universities across the country are observing lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread and have taken to unique measures to stay in touch with students and encourage observing of coronavirus protocols by the students.

EFLU's short films come at a time when Universities have shifted majorly to social media to stay connected with students and give out authentic information on not just academic activities but also about coronavirus containment. Delhi University has also begun 'DU Care For Neighbour' programme where it is encouraging constituent colleges to look after poor and homeless people in their vicinity during the lockdown.

