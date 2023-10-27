Education Minister Launches 124 PM-Shri Schools In Haryana

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, launched 124 PM-Shri schools in the state. The schools have been designed with smart classrooms and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs.

Mr Pradhan and Mr Khattar also launched the Accreditation of the Schools app and mobile application for NIPUN, books and learning materials for Balvatika-3.

The event showcased presentations on PM-Shri schools, E-Adhigam and MIS platform, online transfer policy and foundational literacy and numeracy - NIPUN Haryana Mission.

Addressing the event, the Union minister said that the launch is aimed at ensuring a bright future for the children of Haryana through advanced and quality education by bringing features of New Education Policy (NEP) on the ground. He added that PM-Shri Schools will act as a symbol of excellence with 21st century modern education based on skill-based, people-life-culture and mother tongue. Mr Pradhan also said that the launch of PM Shri School will increase the potential of school education in the state and the children will benefit with the initiative.

