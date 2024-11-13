Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Introduces Reforms To Ensure Zero-error Entrance Tests

The government is planning to introduce reforms in the country to ensure zero-error in entrance tests. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed state government to participate and extend their support for zero-error entrance tests. The reforms will be implemented in the country in January.



The education minister noted that Radhakrishnan panel has submitted its report outlining reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the authorities would need the cooperation of state to implement the recommendations.



"The Radhakrishnan committee has submitted its recommendations and to implement it, the states' cooperation is essential. I have appealed to everyone on this matter, especially regarding entrance examinations. I have appealed to all state government education secretaries. A new entrance exam series for the upcoming year will begin in January. Based on last year's experiences, the government has introduced numerous reforms," news agency PTI quoted the minister.



The centre had set up a panel in June to look into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET and PhD entrance NET. The panel was headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations by the NTA.

The panel was given the responsibility of examining the existing security protocols related to the setting of the papers and other processes for various exam. It proposed a gradual transition to online tests, a hybrid model with digitally transmitted question papers, and a multi-stage NEET-UG format to reduce students' stress and improve evaluation accuracy.



NEET was under the scanner over several irregularities including alleged leaks. Whereas, UGC-NET was cancelled after the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam had been compromised. Two other exams – CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG – were cancelled at the last moment as a pre-emptive step.

