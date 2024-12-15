Dy Patil University Invites Applications For Admission To Academic Session 2025

DY Patil University is currently accepting applications for a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes for the 2025 academic session. Interested candidates can apply online for the various programmes offered by the university's distinguished schools.

Programmes Offered

Vijay Patil School of Management

BBA/MBA

Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF)

School of Sports, Exercise & Nutrition Sciences

Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS)

Master of Sports Science (MSS)

School of Public Health

Master of Public Health (MPH)

Master of Public Policy (MPP)

Executive MPH

Bachelor of Public Health

BSc Environment & Sustainability

School of Architecture

BArch/MArch

BSc Product Design

BSc Interior Design

Bachelor of Visual Arts

School of Occupational Therapy

BOT/MOT

School of Pharmacy

BPharm/DPharm/MPharm

Schools of Medicine

MBBS/MD/MS/DM/MCh/Fellowships

School of Dentistry

BDS/MDS



School of Ayurveda

BAMS/MD/MS

School of Physiotherapy

BPT/MPT

BSc Forensic Sciences

BSc Defence and Strategic Studies

BSc Homeland Security

BSc Actuarial Science

MSc Actuarial Science

School of Engineering (RAIT)

BTech/MTech/MBA Tech/PhD

BTech Cloud Computing

BTech Nano Science & Technology

BTech Cyber Security & Digital Forensics

School of Law

BALLB/BBALLB (Hons)/BCom LLB/LLB/LLM

School of Allied Health Sciences



BSc/MSc

School of Nursing

BSc Nursing/MSc Nursing/PhD Nursing

School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies

BSc Hospitality/BSc Culinary Studies

BSc Cruise Line Studies/ BSc Event Studies

MSc Tourism Studies

School of Humanities & Sciences

Library Science (BLibSc/MLibSc)

School of Creative Studies

BA Communication & Media Studies

BSc Fashion & Apparel Studies

BSc Multimedia, Animation & VFX

Application Fee

Undergraduate programmes: Rs 1,550

Postgraduate programmes: Rs 2,150

Doctoral programmes: Rs 3,150

Applicants are advised to submit only one application. Multiple submissions will lead to the rejection of all applications from the candidate. Please ensure that the application form is complete, as it is not editable once submitted.

Applicants are encouraged to take a printout of the confirmation page and retain a copy of the proof of processing fee payment for future reference.

For more details and to apply, visit the official website of DY Patil University.