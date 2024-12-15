Dy Patil University Invites Applications For Admission To Academic Session 2025

DY Patil University is currently accepting applications for a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes for the 2025 academic session. Interested candidates can apply online for the various programmes offered by the university's distinguished schools.
Programmes Offered
Vijay Patil School of Management
- BBA/MBA
- Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF)
School of Sports, Exercise & Nutrition Sciences
- Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS)
- Master of Sports Science (MSS)
School of Public Health
- Master of Public Health (MPH)
- Master of Public Policy (MPP)
Executive MPH
- Bachelor of Public Health
- BSc Environment & Sustainability
School of Architecture
- BArch/MArch
- BSc Product Design
- BSc Interior Design
- Bachelor of Visual Arts
School of Occupational Therapy
BOT/MOT
School of Pharmacy
BPharm/DPharm/MPharm
Schools of Medicine
MBBS/MD/MS/DM/MCh/Fellowships
School of Dentistry
BDS/MDS
School of Ayurveda
BAMS/MD/MS
School of Physiotherapy
BPT/MPT
BSc Forensic Sciences
BSc Defence and Strategic Studies
BSc Homeland Security
- BSc Actuarial Science
- MSc Actuarial Science
School of Engineering (RAIT)
- BTech/MTech/MBA Tech/PhD
- BTech Cloud Computing
- BTech Nano Science & Technology
- BTech Cyber Security & Digital Forensics
School of Law
BALLB/BBALLB (Hons)/BCom LLB/LLB/LLM
School of Allied Health Sciences
BSc/MSc
School of Nursing
- BSc Nursing/MSc Nursing/PhD Nursing
- School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies
- BSc Hospitality/BSc Culinary Studies
- BSc Cruise Line Studies/ BSc Event Studies
MSc Tourism Studies
- School of Humanities & Sciences
- Library Science (BLibSc/MLibSc)
School of Creative Studies
- BA Communication & Media Studies
- BSc Fashion & Apparel Studies
- BSc Multimedia, Animation & VFX
Application Fee
- Undergraduate programmes: Rs 1,550
- Postgraduate programmes: Rs 2,150
- Doctoral programmes: Rs 3,150
Applicants are advised to submit only one application. Multiple submissions will lead to the rejection of all applications from the candidate. Please ensure that the application form is complete, as it is not editable once submitted.
Applicants are encouraged to take a printout of the confirmation page and retain a copy of the proof of processing fee payment for future reference.
For more details and to apply, visit the official website of DY Patil University.