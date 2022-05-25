  • Home
DSEU To Add 6 New Campuses, Increasing Seat Strength By 800

Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the university is also launching several new undergraduates and postgraduate courses in the academic year 2022-23.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 25, 2022 6:44 pm IST

DSEU to add six new campusses
New Delhi:

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will add six new campuses this academic year that will increase the seat strength by 800 across courses, its Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said on Wednesday. Ms Vohra said the university is also launching several new undergraduates and postgraduate courses in the academic year 2022-23.

"In the first batch started last year, 6,000 students, including those in diploma programmes, were admitted. We have 35 different programmes in total," she told PTI. Ms Vohra informed that the university, which was established in 2020, will admit around 7,000 students this year.

"We have 15 campuses at present and six more campuses are being readied to be taken over. They are small campuses. We are increasing around 800 seats in total this academic year. Last year, we admitted 6,000 students and this year we will have 6,800 to 7000," the Vice-Chancellor said.

Elaborating on the new programmes, Ms Vohra said two UG programmes related to emergency medical technology and dialysis technology has started. Besides these, four new bachelor's programmes will start by end of this year, the VC said.

"Both the courses have 60 seats each. Their classes will begin in June. We are also starting four other bachelor's programmes, including Bachelor in Hospital Management, Bachelor in Optometry and Bachelor in Autosales. Optometry is the large programme with 180 seats, which is being done in partnership with Lenskart," she said.

Ms Vohra asserted that the new programmes will not be "very expensive" and will have a very reasonable fee structure. She also said the university is doubling the seats in the engineering programme as well. Among the postgraduate courses, the university has started three new MTech programmes.

"We have started three new MTech programmes this year. In the MTech programmes, we are taking twenty students each but we will be offering fellowship to all of them," she said. The university is also planning to launch PhD programmes in four subjects --computer application, computer science and IT, tool and dye and mechanical engineering, she informed.

"We haven't decided on the number of seats (in these PhD programmes). However, we will not take more than 20 students," she said. The university said it is planning to start a post-graduate diploma programme in digital marketing in December. DSEU is recognised as a state university by the UGC.

DSEU was established by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to the university website.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi

