DoT Recruitment 2024: Applications Begin, Salary Up to Rs 1,51,100 Per Month

DoT Recruitment 2024: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced job openings for the position of Sub Divisional Engineer (SDE) under TES Group 'B'. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official DoT website. The application window is open and will close on December 26.

The official notification states: "The period of deputation, including the period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the same or another organisation or department of the central government, shall ordinarily not exceed three years."

DoT Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The maximum age limit for appointment on deputation is 56 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications.

DoT Recruitment 2024: Scale Of Pay

The position falls under Level 8 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix, with a pay scale ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100.

DoT Recruitment 2024: City-Wise Vacancies

Ahmedabad: 3 posts

New Delhi: 22 posts

Ernakulam: 1 post

Gangtok: 1 post

Guwahati: 1 post

Jammu: 2 posts

Kolkata: 4 posts

Meerut: 2 posts

Mumbai: 4 posts

Nagpur: 2 posts

Shillong: 3 posts

Shimla: 2 posts

Secunderabad: 1 post

Total Number of Posts: 48

DoT Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Applications must be forwarded by the cadre authorities or department heads, ensuring that the candidates can be relieved for deputation immediately upon selection. Only applications submitted through the proper channel with all required documents will be considered.

Applications submitted after the deadline, not forwarded through the proper channel, missing required documents, or found incomplete will be rejected without consideration.

