"Don't Chase The Marks": 6.8 CGPA Graduate Lands Rs 32 Lakh Microsoft Job

"Don't chase the marks. Chase the knowledge": 6.8 CGPA graduate's Microsoft journey shows the importance of skills. A post on X has shared the career journey of Aditya Jamwal, a Bachelor of Technology graduate in Computer Science Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. According to the post, Jamwal completed his degree with a 6.8 CGPA and is currently working as a software engineer at Microsoft in Hyderabad, with an annual package of more than Rs 32 lakh.

The post also mentions a student who secured a 9.2 CGPA and is reportedly working at a startup with a salary of around Rs 6 lakh. If the figures shared in the post are accurate, the difference between the two reported salaries is more than Rs 26 lakh per year.

According to the X post, Jamwal focused on developing technical skills during his college years. He worked on around 50 data structures and algorithms patterns and developed a project that could be discussed during technical interviews. He also studied low-level system design and improved his understanding of operating systems, databases and computer networks.

The post further states that Jamwal learned the fundamentals of generative artificial intelligence to prepare for current technical interviews. His preparation focused on understanding concepts and applying them through practical work.

The post concludes with the words, "Don't chase the marks. Chase the knowledge." The message highlights the importance of building knowledge and practical skills alongside academic performance.

Academic marks remain important for higher education, scholarships and several placement opportunities. However, students can also benefit from developing technical knowledge, problem-solving skills, projects and interview preparation during their studies.

Aditya Jamwal's reported journey serves as a reminder that students can continue developing their careers by focusing on both academic learning and practical skills.