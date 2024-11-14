How Donald Trump's Plan To Axe Education Department Will Impact US Schools

Donald Trump's proposal to close the Department of Education, if he returns to office, is stirring debate across the country. Trump has argued for years that educational oversight should be returned to individual states, asserting that the federal agency, established in 1979, overreaches in regulating local education. Recently, Elon Musk, a prominent Trump supporter, voiced his support, calling the move a "good idea." The plan could potentially reduce federal funding for schools, raise questions about civil rights enforcement, and reshape education nationwide.

The Department of Education's primary role includes administering federal education funds, which amounted to around $238 billion in 2024-roughly 14% of total education spending in the US. This funding supplements state budgets, often targeting low-income and special-needs students through programs like Title I and the Office of Special Education Programmes. Additionally, the department manages federal student loans, civil rights enforcement, and education data collection. Critics argue that eliminating these functions could disrupt key services, especially for disadvantaged students.

Trump's education plan, part of his Agenda47 proposal, also includes cutting funding for schools that teach critical race theory or certain gender-related topics, aiming instead to credential educators who "support patriotic values." However, handing all education responsibilities to states would mean many of these initiatives would fall outside federal jurisdiction. Mr Musk, supporting Trump's stance, posted a meme linking the agency's founding to a perceived decline in American education, though the basis of this claim remains unclear.

Closing the Department of Education would require significant congressional backing, including a Senate supermajority. Republican attempts to defund or dismantle the agency date back to the Reagan era but have never succeeded. Project 2025, a plan backed by conservative think tanks, details how education programs might be reassigned to agencies like the Department of Justice or the Department of Health and Human Services, which could result in shifting Title IX protections and limiting childcare programs like Head Start.

With only 44% of Americans viewing the department favourably, according to Pew Research, Trump's proposal could gain traction among certain groups. However, dismantling the agency could deepen inequalities and disrupt federal oversight in education, sparking a complex debate over the future of American schools.