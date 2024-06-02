Advertisement
Delhi University Releases Admission 2024 Schedule For School Of Open Learning

Delhi University Admission 2024: The admissions cover undergraduate courses, BLISc, MLISc, postgraduate courses, and MBA programmes.

Delhi University admission 2024: The enrollment process for these courses will begin on June 3.

Delhi University has released the admission schedule for the School of Open Learning (SOL) for the academic year 2024-25. The admissions cover undergraduate courses, BLISc, MLISc, postgraduate courses, and MBA programs. The admission process for these courses will begin on June 3.

DU Undergraduate Admissions 2024-25: Eligibility Criteria 

For BA (H) English, students from any stream who have passed Class 12 are eligible. The required subject combination includes English from List A, any two subjects from List B1, and any one subject from either List B1 or List B2. 

Applicants must have a minimum aggregate of 45% in Class 12,  OBC candidates require a 40.5% aggregate.

For the BA Programm3 with Computer Applications, candidates must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination from a recognised board with Mathematics as one of the subjects. Admission is merit-based, and seat availability is limited to 4000 seats.

For the Bachelor of Management Studies, applicants need to have passed any one language from List A and Mathematics/Applied Mathematics. The minimum aggregate required is 45% in Class 12, with SC/ST/PwBD candidates needing to have passed Class 12, and OBC candidates needing a 40.5% aggregate.

For BA (Hons) Economics, students must have passed any one language from List A, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, and any two subjects, one of which should be from List B1. The minimum aggregate required is 45% in Class 12, while SC/ST

PwBD candidates need to have passed Class 12, and OBC candidates require a 40.5% aggregate.

The detailed lists of subjects (List A, List B1, and List B2) are provided by the university and are essential for determining eligibility and subject combinations. 

The eligibility for other courses and fee structure can be checked on the university's official website. 

