Delhi University Launches Course On Patent Trends In AI. Check Details

Delhi University's certificate course on Patents.

University of Delhi is inviting applications for a certificate course on Patents. The batch will begin from December 1 and will continue till March 2024. Interested candidates can submit the applications by November 10, 2023. The fee submission will begin from November 21 and conclude on November 30. The hands-on training for the students will be done in batches by rotation from March 2023.

The course has been designed for a period of three months and will include 300 students per batch. This will be the second batch for the certificate course this year. The classes will be conducted in hybrid mode for a total of 60 hours. Of these 48 hours of the duration will be covered offline while 12 hours of teaching will be held in online mode. The classes will be held for 2 hours each on Saturday and Sunday.

Course structure

The course aims at familiarising students about the need for creation, protection, commercialisation and valuation of intellectual property, specifically Patents. It will explain the various forms of Intellectual Property Rights to the students along with teaching them the method of patent filing.

The course will also highlight various schemes of the government for promoting innovation and patent filing for universities, start-ups and budding entrepreneurs. The course also aims to train students via hand-on-training on crucial aspects of patenting.

The students will be taught about the emerging patent trends in exponential technologies such as Artificial intelligence, Advanced Robotics, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Biotechnology, Nano-Technology, CRIs (Computer Related Inventions) and telecommunications. The course will also cover the patenting issues which in turn leads to myriad legal and practical challenges for the law makers and for other stakeholders.

Eligibility criteria

The required minimum qualification to apply for the course is graduation in any discipline (completed/pursuing). Students who qualified class 12 are also eligible to apply.

The students will be continuously evaluated through written class tests and assignments on completion of each module. They will also be asked to participate in seminar presentations on the topic.

Fee

Students registering for the course are required to pay Rs 5,000 during application.