Delhi University Elections Underway Amid Court Conditions, Student Groups Assert Confidence

DUSU Elections 2024: Both major student organisations, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), expressed confidence in their victory.

Read Time: 3 mins
DUSU Elections 2024: Students caste their votes to elect new representatives.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are underway, with morning shift voting starting at 8.30am and continuing until 1pm. Evening shift voting will take place from 3pm to 7.30pm. On Thursday, the Delhi High Court permitted Delhi University (DU) to proceed with the elections with a significant condition: the university cannot count votes until it ensures and satisfies the court that all campaign-related materials, such as posters, hoardings, and graffiti, have been removed and public property restored. Initially, the vote counting was scheduled for Saturday, but the court's directive has delayed the process. Additionally, the court ordered that electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballot boxes must be securely stored until further notice.

Both major student organisations, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), expressed confidence in their victory while addressing key concerns of students.

"Voting for DUSU elections is being held today. We can see that students are worried about paper leaks and fee hikes. NSUI is going to win all four seats today. DU students are going to vote for the NSUI panel... I appeal to all students to participate in the elections in large numbers... I think that counting should be held tomorrow after polling today. Earlier too, we raised questions about the DU administration. Who would keep the strongroom secure? Where would ballot papers be secured?... The court should ensure this too," NSUI national president Varun Choudhary was quoted by ANI as saying.

On the other side, ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla shared a similar sense of optimism. "Students are coming to vote in the DUSU elections with great enthusiasm. A long queue for voting has been witnessed since morning. ABVP has been able to make students understand our issues, and there is a wave in favor of ABVP in the DUSU elections. ABVP will win the polls 4-0, and other organizations will be restricted to banners and posters," he said, as quoted by PTI.

Mr Shukla further alleged incidents of misconduct by the opposing party, stating, "Good news in favour of ABVP is coming in from all campuses. Hooliganism by NSUI is occurring at a few campuses, and booth capture attempts are being made. NSUI is dejected, so they are indulging in hooliganism."

In last year's election, the ABVP secured three out of the four central panel seats, including the presidency. Tushar Dedha of ABVP was elected president, while NSUI's Abhi Dahiya was elected vice president, being the only NSUI member to win a seat in 2023.

The election outcome remains uncertain, with both organisations claiming a strong position in the race. However, the final tally will depend on how swiftly DU complies with the court's conditions and restores public property.

Delhi University Elections, Delhi University Elections 2024, DUSU Elections 2024
