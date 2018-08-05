DU 7th Cut-Off List Out; Science, Commerce Seats Available In Off-Campus Colleges

Delhi University 7th Cut Off List Out

Delhi University has released its seventh cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses with many off-campus colleges declaring the availability of seats in science and commerce streams. Students in the general category can apply for B.A. (Hons) Economics in Kamla Nehru College, Aryabhatta College, Daulat Ram College and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. Seats are also available for general category candidates in B.A. (Hons) English at Aryabhatta College along with other courses like B.A. programme, B.A. (Hons) Political Science.

Similarly, the general aspirants can apply for B.A. (Hons) in Sanskrit and Sociology in Bharati College. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has seats available for B.A. (Hons) English, B.A. (Hons) History and B.A. (Hons) Journalism. Science students in the general category can apply for B.Sc. (Hons) in Computer Science at Dyal Singh College while Daulat Ram College has seats available under its B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics course.

Acharya Narendra Dev College has seats available for general category candidates under B.A. (Hons) Botany and Chemistry.

The new academic session had started last month.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7. The first cut-offs were announced on June 19. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments. Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments.