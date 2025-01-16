Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: First Merit List Of Students To Be Out Tomorrow

The Delhi government's Department of Education (DoE) will release the first merit list for admission to nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions in private unaided recognised schools on January 17, 2025. Along with the first list of selected candidates for open seats, the DoE will also open a query resolution window from January 18 to January 27. If needed, a second list will be announced on February 3, with a query resolution facility available from February 5 to February 11.

The registrations for admission to nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions in private unaided recognised schools closed on January 3, 2025.

As part of the admission process, 25 per cent seats are also reserved for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and children with disabilities. Students whose annual family income is less than Rs 5 lakh are eligible to get admission through EWS category. The deadline to fill the applications for reserved seats is February 19, 2025. The first draw of lots for shortlisted candidates will be released on March 3, 2025.

Private Schools in Delhi

There are around 1,741 private schools in Delhi, and the competition for admissions is primarily for these institutions. Parents aim to secure a spot for their child from nursery to Class 12, relieving them of the stress of further admission processes.



For nursery admissions, the child must be at least three-year-old as of March 31, 2025. For KG admissions, the minimum age is four years, and for Class 1, it is five years.

