Delhi Nursery Admission 2018: Schools To Reveal Criteria Details And Points Today

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi Nursery Admission 2018: Schools To Reveal Criteria Details Today New Delhi: The application process for admission to entry level classes (below six years of age) for open seats in Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi for the session 2018-19 will begin tomorrow. Before that, the schools would upload the criteria and their points on the website today. The application forms will be available from December 27, 2017. The submission of application forms will end on January 17, 2018. All private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class-l level shall reserve 25% seats tor EWS/DG category students (under Section_ 12(IXc) of Right to Education Act. 2009) at Entry Level Classes, says DoE, Delhi.



The admission registration fee is Rs. 25 and purchase of prospectus by parents is optional.



This year schools have been directed to not have any unjustified criteria that have been omitted from the admission norms, since last year, such as proficiency of parents in extra co-curricular activities like music, sports; parental education, financial status of parents, points for working parents, proficiency of the child in extra co-curricular activities, permanent residency in Delhi, language skills, etc.



Nursery Admission In Delhi To Begin On 27 December



However, the private unaided schools can adopt those criteria which have the sanction of Honorable Supreme Court or High Court in favour of the school concerned. Also, the minority schools (religious/linguistic) will continue to adopt criteria for the admission of applicants belonging to their minority concerned as guaranteed under the constitution.



Click here for more



