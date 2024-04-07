Delhi Model Virtual School Admission: Application Deadline Extended To April 14

Delhi Model Virtual School Admission 2024-25: No school fees are charged for students attending DMVS.

The registration deadline for admission to Class 9 at the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) has been extended to April 14. The DMVS caters to students in classes 9-12. However, currently applications

are being accepted for admission to Class 9 for the academic year 2024-25.

This virtual school operates on a full-time regular basis and it is not an open or part-time institution.

Eligibility For Admission To Grade 9:

Students must be between 13 to 18 years of age as of March 31, 2024 (with possible relaxation of 6 months).

Students should have passed Class 8 from a recognised or government school within the past two years.

Final admission is subject to the provision of a mark sheet and school leaving certificate/transfer certificate, which must be submitted during verification after a student has successfully completed the online proctored/offline Entrance Exam.

Selected students must have a local address in Delhi, which will be verified during document verification.

Delhi Model Virtual School:Steps To Apply For Admission

Visit the official website- dmvs.ac.in and click on "Apply in DMVS."

Register using your mobile number and OTP.

Upon registration, you will receive a registration ID and password.

Log in as an existing user.

Fill out the form with personal, correspondence, and candidate details, preferences, and upload the required documents.

Save or submit the form.

Saving allows you to edit and review the form later, while submitting will generate a confirmation email.

After submission, you can download a copy of your application.

Subjects Offered In Class 9 At DMVS:

Students enrolled in Grade 9 at DMVS for the academic year 2024-25 will study six core subjects: English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Computer Science.

Additionally, support for preparing for various competitive exams like JEE/NEET and other entrance exams is provided. Students also have the option to enroll in self-paced career-oriented skill courses covering themes such as coding, foreign language learning, design, finance, etc.

Study Material At DMVS:

Study materials are provided in PDF and video formats. Students also have access to e-material through the "Interactive Library" feature on the DMVS student portal, including live classes, tutorials, and PDFs covering all subjects.

Study material is only available online; hard copies will not be provided.

Medium of Instruction At DMVS:

The medium of instruction is both English and Hindi. Teachers use a mix of Hindi and English to teach in the classroom, with English being the primary mode of instruction in both live classes and recorded videos. Communicative English is used along with appropriate Hindi phrases to explain concepts.

Fee Structure:

No school fees are charged for students attending DMVS.