Delhi Launches 'Mission Buniyaad' To Improve Students' Learning Skills

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the "Mission Buniyaad" scheme to improve learning levels of children from classes 3 to 9. Primary education falls within the ambit of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) while the Delhi government is supposed to offer education from classes 6 to 12. Under the programme which will run from April to June for class 3 to 5 in MCD schools and class 6 to 9 in government schools, children will undergo a reading level assessment based on which they will be enrolled in specialised classes.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, highlighted that children were unable to read and write fluently. "It is basically a reflection on the failure of the school system," he said while launching the scheme.



"This situation puts children in a seriously disadvantaged situation to acquire further learning.



And the unfortunate part is that the school system instead of owning its own failure projects it on children and their parents as if it is they who are at total fault," he said.



Manish Sisodia urged the teachers and officials to reach out to children and their parents "to ensure that in next three months all children should be able to read, write and do basic maths fluently so that they are on the right track to attain grade appropriate learning outcomes".



