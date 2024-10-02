Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Admit Cards Released, Check Details

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: The Directorate General of Home Guards (DGHG) has released the Admit Cards for the Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, homeguard.delhi.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on October 6, 2024.

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024: Steps To download Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website, dghgenrollment.in

On the homepage, click on the "Download Admit Card" link

Enter your login credentials

Check your admit card and download it

Take a printout for future reference

The official notification reads: "The reservation is as follows: 15% for Scheduled Castes, 7.5% for Scheduled Tribes, and 27% for Other Backward Classes. One-third (33.33%) of the vacancies in each category are reserved (horizontal reservation) for women. Additionally, 10% of the vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen, failing which, the vacancies will be filled by Ex-CAPF personnel, and if still vacant, from general candidates."

Eligibility Criteria

Citizenship and Residence

The candidate must be a citizen of India and a resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Age

The candidate's age must be between 20 and 45 years.

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed the 12th grade (Senior Secondary).

Height

The minimum height requirement is 165 cm for males and 152 cm for females.