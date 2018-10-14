Delhi Government Launches CM's Urban Leaders Fellowship Programme

Delhi Government Launches Chief Ministers Urban Leaders Fellowship Programme

With an aim to attract young leaders across the country and work alongside on addressing serious urban challenges, the Delhi government on Saturday announced Chief Minister's Urban Leaders Fellowship Programme. 'Thrilled to announce the launch of Delhi CM's Urban Leaders Fellowship Programme. If you r young professional, under 35 yrs age, have a dream to contribute for India, we invite you to work with us in #DelhiGovernanceRevolution,' tweeted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia yesterday.

Upon selection candidate will be assigned to work with Ministers or Senior Officials of Education, Health, Water, Environment, Transport, etc.

While Fellows will receive remuneration of Rs 1,25,000 per month, it will be Rs 75,000 for Associate Fellows. A total of 30 positions will be filled up out of which 10 will be for Associate Fellows.

Graduates with minimum 5 years full time work experience can apply. Candidates with PhD qualification need to have one year full time work experience. Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries are also eligible to apply only if they have 3 years of post-registration work experience.

For Associate Fellowship, graduates with one year work experience can also apply. For CAs and CSs, the post registration work experience is 1 year.

The deadline for submitting applications for CMULF is November 4. Interested candidates can apply at cmulf.dtu.ac.in.

The first list of candidates for interview will be announced on November 15. Final interviews will be held on 26 and 27 November. The interview panel will consist of officials from the Government of NCT of Delhi, and experts from academia and civil society. Candidates will be given time to accept the offer till December 7.

'Delhi government has received global acclaims for its policies, be it transformation of government schools, introduction of Happiness curriculum in schools, provision of high-quality primary healthcare at mohalla clinics, 24X7 electricity provided at lowest tariff in India and home delivery of government services,' said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

'It is your time to join and be a part of the change to make Delhi among the best governed cities in the world,' he added further.

'Experience what 'making change happen' look like,' reads the official announcement. The programme aims to attract youth who are "passionate about public service and are willing to work for two years," it said.

