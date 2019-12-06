Delhi Chief Minister launches booklet on Ambedkar for school curricula

The Delhi government on Friday introduced a booklet on the life and work of Dr B R Ambedkar in the curriculum for classes 6 to 8.

"By describing Ambedkar just as a leader of Dalits, people have belittled his contribution to society," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while launching the text book.

He said he hoped that private schools will also incorporate the booklet in their curriculum.

"After a few years, we will be able to develop full syllabus on Ambedkar," the CM said.

Click here for more Education News