DBT JRF Exam In June. Apply Online

For the award of DBT-Junior Research Fellowship, an entrance test named Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) will be held in June. Candidates can apply for the exam till May 18. Online application forms are available on the official website of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). The exam has been tentatively scheduled on June 30.

Candidates with M.Sc./ M.Tech./ M.V.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ B.E./ B.Tech. in any discipline of Biotechnology, M.Sc./ M.Tech. Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology, students admitted under DBT supported Postgraduate Teaching Programs. M.Sc. Life Science/ Bioscience/ Zoology/ Botany/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biophysics and Masters in Allied areas of Biology/Life Sciences are eligible to apply. Candidates appearing in the final year examination are also eligible to apply.

Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying degree (55% marks for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Differently abled category).

"Based on the performance in BET, two categories of merit list will be prepared (category 1 and category 2). Government of India norms for reservation will be followed for selection. Candidates selected under category 1 will be eligible to avail fellowship under the programme. These will be tenable at any University/ Institute in India where the selected candidate registers for PhD Programme. Candidates selected under category 2 will be eligible to be appointed in any DBT sponsored project and avail fellowship from the project equivalent to NET/GATE, subject to selection through institutional selection process," reads the exam notice released by DBT.

