CUET UG 2024: Here Is What NTA Said About Release Of Final Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Sunday the schedule for the re-test of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 for 1,000 students who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key and have submitted their grievances to the testing body. The re-examination will be held on July 19 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The initial exams were conducted by the NTA on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various centers located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for approximately 1.348 million candidates.

The NTA released the provisional answer key on July 7 and invited objections against it until July 9. As per the schedule, the answer key was initially set to be released on June 30.

The delay in the release of the answer key drew ire from thousands of students who were awaiting the results, as the CUET UG score is crucial for admission to undergraduate courses in top universities. The students alleged laxity and incompetency on the part of the testing agency.

Addressing the growing concern over the release of the final answer key and results, the NTA stated in a public notice, "The challenges were invited from July 7 to 9. All challenges received online were shown to the concerned subject experts. Based on the feedback from the subject experts, the Final Answer Keys are being prepared and will be uploaded soon on the official website of the CUET (UG) - 2024."

"The admit cards for all affected candidates will be released soon. The concerned candidates are requested to download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth from the website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/," it added.

A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.